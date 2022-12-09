Lawrence (toe) is expected to practice in a limited capacity Friday, Jonathan Jones of CBSSports.com reports.
Lawrence has missed back-to-back practices due to a left toe sprain picked up during Week 13's loss to the Lions. The quarterback said Wednesday that he plans to play Sunday versus Tennessee, and while returning to practice in even a limited capacity is a good sign, it appears he may still carry an injury designation into the weekend. Backup C.J. Beathard is available behind Lawrence should the Jaguars need his services in Week 14.
