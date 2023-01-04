Lawrence (toe) was a limited participant in practice Wednesday, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.
Listed as a non-participant the day prior, Lawrence has been playing through the toe injury for a month while leading the Jags to the brink of an AFC South title. They can complete the comeback bid Saturday night against Tennessee, facing a Titans defense that's getting healthier after some major injury woes in recent weeks. The Jaguars, meanwhile, should have all their starters on offense available, apart from LT Cam Robinson (who suffered a season-ending meniscus injury mid-December).
