Lawrence (ankle) was limited at practice Thursday.
Lawrence is dealing with a high ankle sprain, but after missing Wednesday's session, the QB's ability to practice a day later -- albeit in a limited capacity -- offers hope that he could play through the issue this weekend against the Browns. Unless Lawrence is able to practice fully Friday, however, he figures to approach Sunday's 1:00 ET contest with an injury designation.
