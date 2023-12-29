Lawrence (right shoulder) won't play Sunday against the Panthers, Michael DiRocco of ESPN.com reports.
With Lawrence set to miss the first regular-season game of his NFL career, C.J. Beathard is slated to start at QB for the Jaguars on Sunday. Lawrence will now target a potential return to action in Week 18 versus the Titans.
