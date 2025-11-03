Lawrence completed 23 of 34 pass attempts for 220 yards and one interception while taking nine carries for 24 yards and a pair of touchdowns in Sunday's 30-29 overtime win over Las Vegas.

Lawrence overcame an illness in order to suit up and lead his team to a thrilling victory in extra time Sunday. The 2021 first-overall pick failed to throw a touchdown pass for the second time this season. Unlike his performance against Houston in Week 3, Lawrence was able to reward managers with his second multi-score game on the ground this season. The Clemson product has seen his production from the pocket take a hit in 2025, as he is currently sporting a completion percentage worse than the 60 percent mark from his rookie year. While the unexpected rushing production was well received, Lawrence simply isn't doing enough as a passer (nine touchdowns to six picks) to warrant a consistent starting spot in standard formats. The 5-3 Jaguars will face a stiff test against the Texans' stingy defense next Sunday.