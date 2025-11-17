Lawrence completed 14 of 22 passes for 153 yards with a touchdown and an interception while rushing five times for nine yards and another score in the Jaguars' 35-6 win over the Chargers on Sunday.

Lawrence put together another lackluster stat line, but he leveraged the strong work of his ground game and defense for an easy win. Both of the fourth-year signal-caller's touchdowns came from one yard out, recording a short scoring run with just under eight minutes remaining in the third quarter and had a short scoring toss to Tim Patrick early in the final period. Lawrence has now been under 200 passing yards in consecutive games and on four occasions overall this season, and he'll next face off with the inconsistent Cardinals defense in a Week 12 road matchup.