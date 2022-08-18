Coach Doug Pederson said Thursday that he'd like Lawrence and other starters to play into the second quarter in Saturday's preseason game against Pittsburgh.

Lawrence was held out of the Hall of Fame Game before completing six of 12 passes for 95 yards and a touchdown in last week's preseason loss to the Browns. He'll face a star-studded Pittsburgh defense for his second preseason appearance, though it isn't clear all of the Steelers' big names will take the field.