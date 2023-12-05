Larence (ankle) will undergo an MRI on Tuesday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Lawrence exited Monday's game due to a left ankle sprain that he sustained when Jaguars tackle Walker Little (hamstring) stepped on the quarterback's right ankle, which was followed not long after by a Bengals defender bending him backwards. No further information on the severity of the injury is expected until Lawrence is evaluated Tuesday. C.J. Beathard replaced Lawrence under center after the latter exited the contest and presumably will do so going forward if needed.