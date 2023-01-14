Lawrence (toe) is listed as active Saturday against the Chargers, Demetrius Harvey of The Florida Times-Union reports.

Lawrence has been no stranger to Jaguars injury reports since early December due to a sprained left big toe. Still, he's been able to suit up for each of the last five games, a stretch in which he completed 114 of 168 passes (68 percent) for 1,279 yards, eight touchdowns and two interceptions while also rushing 19 times for 80 yards and two more scores. Lawrence may have a tough task on hands Saturday, though, versus an L.A. defense that has allowed more than 200 passing yards to opposing quarterbacks just twice over the last seven contests.