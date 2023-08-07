Lawrence and the rest of Jacksonville's starters on offense will play one or two series in Saturday's preseason opener against Dallas, according to coach Doug Pederson, James Palmer of NFL Network reports.

Lawrence should get his first opportunity to build chemistry with wide receiver Calvin Ridley in a game situation. The third-year quarterback will also look to rekindle his connections with running back Travis Etienne, wide receivers Christian Kirk and Zay Jones, and tight end Evan Engram, all of whom are returning from last year's team.