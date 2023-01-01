Lawrence (toe) is in line to play Sunday at Houston, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Since suffering a sprained toe during a Week 13 loss at Detroit, Lawrence has endured a cap on his practice reps but has been able to play in each of the last three games, completing 77 of 115 passes (67 percent) for 915 yards, seven touchdowns and one interception and running 13 times for 79 yards and two more scores. This week, he followed up a DNP on Wednesday with back-to-back limited sessions before heading into the weekend listed as questionable. While Lawrence is set to continue leading the Jaguars offense Sunday, it won't be confirmed until about 90 minutes before a 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff.
