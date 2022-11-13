Lawrence completed 29 of 40 passes for 259 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions and added four rushes for 26 yards in the Jaguars' 27-17 loss to the Chiefs on Sunday.

Lawrence took five sacks overall, but he still found a way to a very productive fantasy day overall that included a pair of touchdown passes to Christian Kirk. It was the second-year signal-caller's first time since Week 4 with multiple touchdown passes, while his yardage total qualified as his second highest over the last four games. Lawrence will have a chance to continue honing his already solid chemistry with the likes of Kirk, Zay Jones and Marvin Jones during the Week 11 bye ahead of a Week 12 home matchup against the Ravens.