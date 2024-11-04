Share Video

Lawrence completed 16 of 31 pass attempts for 169 yards, no touchdowns and two interceptions while rushing five times for eight yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's 28-23 loss to the Eagles.

Lawrence had a rough day in terms of passing the football, but two short rushing scores helped alleviate what would have been a poor fantasy day. The 2021 first-overall pick continued to provide mixed results under head coach Doug Pederson as the Jaguars dropped to 2-7. Lawrence's managers will hope for better results against a middling Vikings defense next Sunday.

