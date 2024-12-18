Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson said Lawrence underwent surgery Tuesday to repair the AC joint sprain in his left shoulder, Michael DiRocco of ESPN.com reports.

Surgery for Lawrence's sprained non-throwing shoulder was always on the docket after the Jaguars placed him on injured reserve Dec. 4, but the quarterback waited until he cleared concussion protocol before having the procedure. Now that he's no longer dealing with concussion symptoms from the hit to head he took from the Texans' Azeez Al-Shaair in the Jaguars' Week 13 loss, Lawrence will turn his focus to rehabbing and strengthening the shoulder. Pederson said he expects Lawrence to be a full participant when the Jaguars kick off their offseason program in the spring.