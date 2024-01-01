Lawrence (shoulder) is improving and is considered day-to-day ahead of Week 18's contest against Tennessee, John Shipley of SI.com reports.

Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson said Monday that Lawrence "is definitely improving" but added that the team will wait to see how the quarterback feels Wednesday to further evaluate his chances of suiting up Sunday against the Titans. Jacksonville could potentially have wideout Christian Kirk (groin) back for that contest as well, as the team is expected to open his 21-day practice window Wednesday, per Mark Long of the Associated Press. There is a lot on the line for the Jaguars on Sunday, as they can clinch the AFC South title with a victory. If Lawrence is ultimately deemed unable to suit up for the game, C.J. Beathard would remain the team's starting signal-caller for a second straight week.