Lawrence completed 17 of 29 passes for 185 yards and two interceptions in Sunday's 34-3 loss to the 49ers. He also rushed twice for seven yards and lost a fumble.

Lawrence was under duress throughout against a San Francisco defensive line that sacked him five times. Still, the quarterback shoulders a substantial portion of the blame for the blowout loss, as the Jaguars scored a season-low three points and two of Lawrence's three turnovers came in 49ers territory. Lawrence will have a nice opportunity to bounce back in Week 11 against the Titans, but his 9:6 TD:INT through nine games is disappointing.