Lawrence (toe) remained sidelined at Thursday's practice, Michael DiRocco of ESPN.com reports.

Coach Doug Pederson indicated Wednesday that he thought the quarterback may be able to practice at some point this week, with DiRocco suggesting that could occur Friday, with a shorter workout on tap for the Jaguars. Per DiRocco, Lawrence has said that he expects to play Sunday against the Titans, but it seems likely nonetheless that the signal-caller will enter the weekend with an injury designation.

