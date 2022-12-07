Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson said Lawrence won't practice Wednesday due to a sprained left big toe, John Shipley of SI.com reports.

According to Shipley, Pederson added that Lawrence is considered day-to-day and "progressing in the right direction" from the injury that forced him out for a spell during this past Sunday's 40-14 loss to the Lions. Lawrence was able to return to the contest and finished the afternoon with 17 completions on 31 attempts for 179 yards and one touchdown to go with 32 yards on four carries. At this stage, Pederson told Michael DiRocco of ESPN.com that he's unsure if Lawrence will be able to play through the injury in the Jaguars' Week 14 game at Tennessee, but the second-year signal-caller will get "mental reps" at Wednesday's walk-through session to keep himself prepared to start if he's able to receive the green light this weekend.