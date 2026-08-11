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Jaguars' Trevor Lawrence: Sitting out preseason opener

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Jaguars head coach Liam Coen said Tuesday that Lawrence and the team's other established starters will sit out Saturday's preseason opener versus the Saints, Ryan O'Halloran of The Florida Times-Union reports.

Though he'll be held out Saturday, Lawrence is still expected to receive extended reps against the Saints when the two teams link up for a joint practice Thursday, per John Shipley of SI.com. Shipley relays that the Jaguars are also planning on Lawrence taking limited snaps, if any, in their final two exhibition contests, a departure from how he's been utilized in his prior five preseasons. Lawrence doesn't believe a lack of preseason reps will affect his preparation heading into Week 1, especially now that he already has a year under his belt in Coen's offensive system. The 26-year-old had the best fantasy season of his career in 2025, setting personal bests in touchdown passes (29), rushing yards (359) and rushing touchdowns (nine).

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