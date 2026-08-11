Jaguars' Trevor Lawrence: Sitting out preseason opener

Jaguars head coach Liam Coen said Tuesday that Lawrence and the team's other established starters will sit out Saturday's preseason opener versus the Saints, Ryan O'Halloran of The Florida Times-Union reports.

Though he'll be held out Saturday, Lawrence is still expected to receive extended reps against the Saints when the two teams link up for a joint practice Thursday, per John Shipley of SI.com. Shipley relays that the Jaguars are also planning on Lawrence taking limited snaps, if any, in their final two exhibition contests, a departure from how he's been utilized in his prior five preseasons. Lawrence doesn't believe a lack of preseason reps will affect his preparation heading into Week 1, especially now that he already has a year under his belt in Coen's offensive system. The 26-year-old had the best fantasy season of his career in 2025, setting personal bests in touchdown passes (29), rushing yards (359) and rushing touchdowns (nine).