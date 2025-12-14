Lawrence completed 22 of 30 passes for 330 yards and five touchdowns while rushing five times for 51 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 48-20 win over the Jets.

Lawrence set a new career high with five touchdown passes as the Jaguars cruised to a fifth consecutive win. He led touchdown drives on each of Jacksonville's first three possessions, sandwiching his 15-yard touchdown run between touchdown passes of four yards to Brian Thomas and 16 yards to Bhayshul Tuten. The surging quarterback tacked on touchdown passes of 20 yards, eight yards and 45 yards to Travis Etienne. Lawrence has thrown multiple touchdown passes in four consecutive games, while the Jaguars have scored at least 25 points in seven straight since their bye, but extending those streaks won't be easy in Week 16 on the road against Denver's elite defense.