Lawrence (ankle) was present for practice Thursday, Michael DiRocco of ESPN.com reports.
Per DiRocco, Lawrence noted Wednesday that his right ankle felt much better than he anticipated it would two days after suffering a high ankle sprain. While the QB didn't appear to do every drill Thursday, he did warm up and do some throwing. The Jaguars' upcoming injury report will clarify Lawrence's official participation level, in any case.
More News
-
Jaguars' Trevor Lawrence: Not practicing•
-
Jaguars' Trevor Lawrence: Diagnosed with high-ankle sprain•
-
Jaguars' Trevor Lawrence: May have avoided serious injury•
-
Jaguars' Trevor Lawrence: Set for MRI on Tuesday•
-
Jaguars' Trevor Lawrence: Heads to locker room•
-
Jaguars' Trevor Lawrence: Throws for season-high 364 in win•