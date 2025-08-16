Jaguars coach Liam Coen said Saturday that Lawrence and the starters will suit up for Sunday's preseason game against the Saints.

Lawrence and the starters will suit up for action in a second consecutive preseason contest, after he completed six of seven passes for 43 yards in his lone drive against Pittsburgh in last week's exhibition opener. However, with Travis Hunter (upper body) having been held out of practice Friday, the rookie first-round pick's availability remains uncertain. With or without Hunter on Sunday, though, Lawrence should have plenty of pass-catching weapons to utilize, with all of Brian Thomas, Dyami Brown, Parker Washington and TE Brenton Strange on track to suit up on the road in New Orleans.