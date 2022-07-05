Jaguars quarterbacks coach Mike McCoy said Lawrence has quickly learned the team's new offensive system and that the quarterback was already "making quicker decisions" by the end of OTAs in June, John Shipley of SI.com reports.

The 2021 first overall pick endured a difficult rookie campaign during which he completed 60 percent of his passes for 3,641 yards with 12 touchdowns and 17 interceptions, and he also rushed for 334 yards and two touchdowns while losing five fumbles. The typical rookie difficulties were exacerbated by previous coach Urban Meyer's dysfunctional leadership, but Lawrence now has a fully revamped coaching staff around him led by new head coach Doug Pederson. Jacksonville also spent big in free agency, bringing in wide receiver Christian Kirk, wide receiver Zay Jones, tight end Evan Engram and guard Brandon Scherff to provide a significant boost to the quarterback's supporting cast. Lawrence's outlook is certainly improved heading into 2022 compared to where he finished last season, but it remains to be seen if that results in him being even a semi-reliable option for fantasy managers.