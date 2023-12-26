Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson confirmed Tuesday that Lawrence's right shoulder injury is an AC joint sprain, noting that while the quarterback is "progressing" his availability for Sunday's game against the Panthers is uncertain, Michael DiRocco of ESPN.com reports.

In addition to not making any promises about his starting quarterback playing Sunday, Pederson was also unsure about the signal-caller being able to practice Wednesday in any capacity. According to Mark Long of the Associated Press, the coach added that Lawrence is still dealing with soreness after exiting this past Sunday's 30-12 loss to the Buccaneers with the injury, so the Jaguars may be inclined to hold off on having him practice until more of the pain subsides. C.J. Beathard would be in line for the Week 17 start if Lawrence can't go, while the Jaguars signed Matt Barkley off the Giants' practice squad Tuesday to provide added QB depth.