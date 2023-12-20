Coach Doug Pederson noted Wednesday that Lawrence remains in the NFL's concussion protocol, but is "progressing well," Michael DiRocco of ESPN.com reports.

It remains to be seen how much, if at all, Lawrence will be able to participate in Wednesday's practice, but if Jacksonville's franchise QB is unable to gain clearance ahead of Sunday's game against the Buccaneers, C.J. Beathard would be in line to fill in for Lawrence this weekend. Meanwhile, the Jaguars bolstered their signal-caller depth in advance of Week 16 action by adding E.J. Perry to their practice squad.