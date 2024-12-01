Lawrence won't return to Sunday's game against the Texans after sustaining a concussion.
Prior to his exit from the game, Lawrence completed four of his 10 pass attempts for 41 yards and an interception and carried once for six yards. In his absence, Mac Jones is in line to take over at QB for the Jaguars.
More News
-
Jaguars' Trevor Lawrence: Returning from two-game absence•
-
Jaguars' Trevor Lawrence: Listed as questionable, expected to play•
-
Jaguars' Trevor Lawrence: Trending toward return Sunday•
-
Jaguars' Trevor Lawrence: Remains limited Thursday•
-
Jaguars' Trevor Lawrence: Listed as limited, hopes to play•
-
Jaguars' Trevor Lawrence: Set to practice Wednesday•