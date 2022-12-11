Lawrence (toe) is officially active for Sunday's game against the Titans.
The 23-year-old put in a limited practice Friday to earn the questionable tag, but it's no surprise he's playing Sunday after Adam Schefter of ESPN reported the quarterback was expected to play in Tennessee. Lawrence hasn't thrown an interception since Week 8 and has completed 71.9 percent of his passes for 994 yards and seven touchdowns during that four-game stretch.
More News
-
Jaguars' Trevor Lawrence: On pace to play Sunday•
-
Jaguars' Trevor Lawrence: Feels good, still questionable•
-
Jaguars' Trevor Lawrence: Listed as questionable for Sunday•
-
Jaguars' Trevor Lawrence: Returning to limited practice•
-
Jaguars' Trevor Lawrence: Sits out practice Thursday•
-
Jaguars' Trevor Lawrence: Plans to play Sunday•