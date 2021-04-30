The Jaguars selected Lawrence in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft, first overall.

The long-anticipated first overall pick is officially a Jacksonville Jaguar. Lawrence heads to the NFL as the best prospect at his position in at least a decade after a decorated career at Clemson in which he showed all the traits of a future franchise quarterback. Lawrence (6-foot-6, 213 pounds) took over the starting job for the Tigers as a true freshman and delivered a National Championship victory over Alabama. He finished his collegiate career with a 66.6 percent completion rate on 758 attempts, compiling 10,098 yards, 90 touchdowns, and 17 interceptions while adding nearly 1,000 yards on the ground. Lawrence brings elite arm strength and accuracy, as well as a rare feel for the game. He projects to be the Day 1 starter for the Jaguars as they begin a new chapter under head coach Urban Meyer. Lawrence has already begun throwing after undergoing surgery on his non-throwing shoulder in February.