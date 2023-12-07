Lawrence (ankle) was spotted on the field for practice Thursday, Michael DiRocco of ESPN.com reports.
Per DiRocco, Lawrence noted Wednesday that his right ankle felt much better than he anticipated it would two days after suffering a right high-ankle sprain in Monday's overtime loss to the Bengals. While the quarterback didn't appear to take part in every drill Thursday, he warmed up with his teammates and did some throwing. The Jaguars' second Week 14 injury report will be issued later Thursday and will clarify the extent of Lawrence's participation.
More News
-
Jaguars' Trevor Lawrence: Not practicing•
-
Jaguars' Trevor Lawrence: Diagnosed with high-ankle sprain•
-
Jaguars' Trevor Lawrence: May have avoided serious injury•
-
Jaguars' Trevor Lawrence: Set for MRI on Tuesday•
-
Jaguars' Trevor Lawrence: Heads to locker room•
-
Jaguars' Trevor Lawrence: Throws for season-high 364 in win•