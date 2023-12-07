Lawrence (ankle) was spotted on the field for practice Thursday, Michael DiRocco of ESPN.com reports.

Per DiRocco, Lawrence noted Wednesday that his right ankle felt much better than he anticipated it would two days after suffering a right high-ankle sprain in Monday's overtime loss to the Bengals. While the quarterback didn't appear to take part in every drill Thursday, he warmed up with his teammates and did some throwing. The Jaguars' second Week 14 injury report will be issued later Thursday and will clarify the extent of Lawrence's participation.