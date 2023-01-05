The Jaguars list Lawrence (toe) as questionable for Saturday's game against the Titans.

Even though Lawrence failed to practice on anything more than a limited basis this week while he continues to manage the lingering toe injury, there's little doubt he'll be on the field Saturday for a matchup with the Titans that will decide the AFC South champion. That being said, fantasy managers in leagues still active for Week 18 that are looking to include Lawrence in lineups will still want to confirm that he's been cleared to play upon the release of the Jaguars' inactive list 90 minutes prior to Saturday's 8:15 p.m. ET kickoff. Since the toe injury first surfaced in Jacksonville's Week 13 loss to Detroit, Lawrence has started each of the Jaguars' last four games, completing 69.1 percent of his passes for 7.8 yards per attempt and a 7:2 TD:INT while adding 83 yards and two scores on the ground.