Lawrence (ankle) completed 28 of his 50 pass attempts for 257 yards, three touchdowns and three interceptions in Sunday's 31-27 loss to the Browns. He added three rushes for 11 yards.

Lawrence suffered a high-ankle sprain in Monday's loss to the Bengals, yet he still managed to take the field six days later. Unsurprisingly, he didn't look to be playing at 100 percent, as he threw multiple interceptions in a game for only the second time this season and was also sacked four times. It wasn't all bad, however, as Lawrence also found the end zone three times, connecting twice with Evan Engram and once with Parker Washington. While he'll likely be under center once again in Week 15, the matchup won't get any easier, as the Jaguars are set to face the Ravens.