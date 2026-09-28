Lawrence completed 19 of 29 passes for 182 yards with three touchdowns and one interception while adding four rushes for 25 yards in the Jaguars' 35-6 win over the Patriots on Sunday.

Lawrence's passing yardage continued its downward trend for the second straight game, but the 2021 first overall pick threw multiple touchdown passes for the second time to open the season. Lawrence connected with Josh Cameron (12 yards), Jakobi Meyers (10 yards) and Parker Washington (17 yards) for his trio of scoring tosses, and he offered solid supplemental fantasy production with his legs. Lawrence will take 616 passing yards and a 7:2 TD:INT into a Week 4 road showdown against Joe Burrow and the Bengals next Sunday.