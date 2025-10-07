Lawrence completed 18 of 25 passes for 221 yards with one touchdown and one interception while adding 10 carries for 54 yards and two more scores in the Jaguars' 31-28 win over the Chiefs on Monday night. He also lost a fumble.

Lawrence put the Jaguars on his shoulders for the majority of the night despite a critical early second-quarter fumble at Kansas City's one-yard line, helping spearhead a comeback from an early 14-0 deficit with a three-yard touchdown pass to Parker Washington and the first of two rushing scores to knot the game back up just before the halfway point of the third quarter. Lawrence then saved his best for the most important part of the contest, leading a seven-play, 60-yard game-winning march that he capped off with an eventful one-yard touchdown run which began with him stumbling twice due to having his foot stepped on by an offensive lineman as he dropped back. Lawrence is still a work in progress in head coach Liam Coen's offense, but he completed a season-best 72.0 percent of his passes Monday night ahead of a Week 6 home matchup against a Seahawks defense that allowed the Buccaneers' Baker Mayfield to complete 29 of 33 passes for 379 yards and two TDs in Seattle's Week 5 loss.