Lawrence completed 23 of 38 passes for 364 yards, one touchdown and one interception in Sunday's 24-21 win over the Texans. He also rushed twice for zero yards and one rushing touchdown, in addition to throwing a two-point conversion.

Lawrence's one-yard rushing touchdown in the second quarter came one play after a third-down defensive pass interference penalty in the end zone kept Jacksonville's offense on the field. After failing to post a rushing score through nine games, Lawrence has three rushing touchdowns in the last two games. He also connected with Calvin Ridley for a one-yard touchdown and a two-point conversion to take the lead in the third quarter. Lawrence got off to a slow start in 2023, but he set a new season high in passing yards in this game and has picked up the pace as both a passer and a rusher heading into a Week 13 home game against a Bengals team that's playing without Joe Burrow (wrist).