Lawrence completed 29 of 37 passes for 321 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions in Sunday's 28-27 win over Baltimore.

Lawrence had an impressive performance and managed the third three-touchdown performance of his career. He delivered those scores from 27, one and 10 yards away, the final of which came with only 14 seconds left in the game. It was also an impressive effort from an efficiency perspective, as Lawrence averaged 8.7 yards per attempt and completed five passes of more than 20 yards. Though he's remained inconsistent, Lawrence has multiple touchdowns or topped 300 passing yards in five of his 11 games on the campaign.