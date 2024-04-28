GM Trent Baalke said Saturday that the Jaguars will exercise the fifth-year option on Lawrence's rookie contract, John Shipley of SI.com reports.

Teams need to make such decisions for 2021 first-round picks by Thursday, and Jacksonville intends to exercise those options for both Lawrence and running back Travis Etienne. Lawrence will be working with a familiar backfield of Etienne and Tank Bigsby in 2024, but his receiving corps has been jostled a bit, with WR Calvin Ridley departing for the AFC South rival Titans and rookie second-rounder Brian Thomas and free-agent pickup Gabe Davis replacing him. While Lawrence has tossed for 4,000-plus yards in back-to-back campaigns, he has yet to reach 30 touchdowns through the air in any of his three seasons as a pro.