Lawrence completed 25 of 37 passes for 315 yards with one touchdown and no interceptions in Sunday's 25-20 win over Buffalo. He also rushed seven times for 31 yards and fumbled three times, losing two.

Lawrence threw for over 300 yards for the first time this season and went without an interception for the second straight contest, but he still had trouble with ball security Sunday with three fumbles on five sacks. The 24-year-old was still able to lead Jacksonville to its second straight win, though he'll need to improve his ball security going forward with two interceptions and six fumbles (three lost) through five games.