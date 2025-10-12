Lawrence completed 27 of 42 passes for 258 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions while adding three rushes for nine yards in the Jaguars' 20-12 loss to the Seahawks on Sunday.

Lawrence's final passing line with more than adequate, but he also took seven sacks and finished with an ugly 46.6 QBR for the afternoon. The 2021 first overall pick did continue to cultivate his connection with No. 1 receiver Brian Thomas, who he hit on eight occasions for 90 yards, including a 21-yard touchdown late in the first quarter. Lawrence hit Tim Patrick from 26 yards out early in the fourth quarter for his other TD toss, the quarterback's first multi-touchdown-pass tally since Week 2. Despite the solid numbers, the modest point total did Jacksonville in Sunday, a matter he'll look to rectify in a London matchup against the high-powered Rams in Week 7.