Lawrence completed 28 of 39 passes for 262 yards and three touchdowns in Sunday's 38-10 win over the Chargers.

The second-year QB put together one of the best performances of his young career, hitting all three of his top wideouts (Christian Kirk, Marvin Jones and Zay Jones) for scores while also tossing a two-point conversion to Evan Engram. Lawrence is thriving under new head coach Doug Pederson, posting a 6:1 TD:INT through the first three games of 2022, but he'll likely need to stay productive in Week 4 if the Jaguars are going to stay competitive on the road against Jalen Hurts and the Eagles.