Lawrence completed 25 of 35 passes for 352 yards and three touchdowns with one interception in Sunday's 40-23 win over the Titans. He added 27 yards on four carries.

It was another huge performance from the 27-year-old QB, as Lawrence set a new season high in passing yards and threw at least three TDs for the fifth time in nine games to begin the year. He spread the ball around again, as seven different Jaguars caught multiple passes and Parker Washington, Josh Cameron and Brenton Strange were all on the other end of scores. Lawrence will take a sharp 21:5 TD:INT into a Week 11 clash with the Giants.