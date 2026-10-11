Lawrence completed 24 of 39 passes for 331 yards and two touchdowns with one interception in Sunday's 19-17 win over the Eagles. He added 25 rushing yards on three carries and lost one of two fumbles.

Both TDs went to Parker Washington, a 51-yard catch-and-run in the first quarter and then a 27-yard score in the fourth on a spectacular one-handed grab by the wideout. It was the first time this season Lawrence had committed a fumble or committed multiple turnovers in a game, but he compensated with a season high in passing yards. Lawrence will take a 10:3 TD:INT through five contests into a Week 6 clash with the Texans.