Lawrence completed 18 of 30 passes for 207 yards and three touchdowns with two interceptions in the Jaguars' 27-24 loss to the Bills in the wild-card round Sunday. He added 31 rushing yards on six carries.

The 26-year-old quarterback found Brian Thomas, Parker Washington and Travis Etienne for TDs, with the last two coming in the fourth quarter as the two teams traded the lead back and forth, but Lawrence saw a pass attempt on Jacksonville's final play deflect off the hands of Jakobi Meyers and straight to Tre'Davious White to end any chance of one more rally. It was disappointing end to a strong campaign for Lawrence, who now has an 8:7 TD:INT in three career playoff games. He'll head into next season with a firm grasp of head coach Liam Coen's scheme after topping 4,000 passing yards for the third time in the last four years in 2025, and compiling a career-high 38 total TDs (29 passing, nine rushing).