Lawrence (concussion/ankle) traveled with the Jaguars on Saturday ahead of Sunday's contest against the Buccaneers, John Oehser of the team's official site reports.

Per Oehser, head coach Doug Pederson noted Friday that Lawrence needed to clear the NFL's concussion protocol in order to travel, so it appears as though the QB is trending toward starting Sunday's 4:05 ET game, in the absence of any setbacks. Lawrence missed practice Wednesday and Thursday before logging a limited session Friday and then being officially listed as questionable on the Jaguars' final Week 16 injury report.