The Jaguars are planning for Lawrence (ankle) to start Sunday against Cleveland, but a final decision will come after he works out in pregame warmups, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Lawrence suffered a right high-ankle sprain in Monday's overtime loss to Cincinnati, so his ability to suit up six days later would be an impressive feat considering that the injury often results in a multi-week absence. The star quarterback finished Week 14 prep with a pair of limited practices following a DNP on Wednesday and entered the weekend with a questionable designation, so it's not yet a certainty that he'll be cleared to play if things don't get well in warmups. If Lawrence does suit up, it will be a big boost to the entire Jaguars pass-catching corps, which will be without Christian Kirk (IR - groin) for the first time this season.