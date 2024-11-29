Head coach Doug Pederson noted Friday that Lawrence (left shoulder) is trending toward playing Sunday against the Texans, Demetrius Harvey of The Florida Times-Union reports.

When discussing the status of Lawrence -- who has missed two straight games -- Pederson said "he's had a good week. Done some really good things this week. I would say as of right now, yes, he will play." Friday's injury report will provide added context with regard to the Jaguars' Week 13 QB situation by revealing whether or not Lawrence heads into the weekend carrying an injury designation.