Coach Doug Pederson expects Lawrence (knee) to start Thursday night's game against the Saints, pending the QB's pregame workout, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Per Schefter, Lawrence -- who officially is listed as questionable for the contest -- has noted improvement in what the report describes as a mild left knee sprain and thus is trending toward being available to start Thursday, barring any setbacks. Either way, official confirmation of Lawrence's Week 7 status will arrive once the Jaguars' inactives are released ahead of the team's 8:15 p.m. ET kickoff.