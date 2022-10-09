Lawrence completed 25 of 47 pass attempts for 286 yards, no touchdowns and two interceptions while adding 29 yards on four carries in Sunday's 13-6 loss to Houston.

Lawrence failed to deliver at key points of long drives, which explains his new season high in yards despite leading zero touchdown drives. Last year's first-overall pick didn't have any fumbles after losing four last week, but he threw an untimely redzone interception in the second quarter and ended the game with a second pick on an underthrown Hail Mary attempt. Lawrence has shown a slight improvement over his rough rookie campaign, but the results haven't matched the hype so far from a fantasy perspective. Things won't get easier for the sophomore quarterback, as the Jaguars will take on a stout Indianapolis defense that could have star linebacker Shaquille Leonard (concussion) back by next Sunday.