Lawrence completed 11 of 23 pass attempts for 174 yards, two touchdowns, one interception and four lost fumbles in Sunday's 29-21 loss to Philadelphia.

Lawrence got off to blazing start with two quick touchdowns to put his team up 14-0 in the first quarter. That's where the positive reviews end for the sophomore quarterback, as he was figured out by the Eagles' defense from there on out and watched the game literally slip from his hands (career high four fumbles lost). The 22-year-old appeared to be figuring things out over the last couple of weeks, but Sunday's backslide brings his season averages back down to 236.5 passing yards per game with an 8:6 TD:TO ratio. Lawrence will get an opportunity to redeem himself next Sunday in a soft matchup against the Texans.