Lawrence completed 18 of 31 passes for 133 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions in Sunday's 21-17 loss to the Broncos. He added three rushes for 15 yards.

Lawrence had a tough task facing one of the best secondaries in the league, but the results were particularly ugly. He averaged only 4.3 yards per target and threw multiple interceptions in a game for only the second time this season -- one of which came at Denver's goal line. After starting the campaign with multiple touchdown passes in three of the team's first four games, Lawrence has now failed to do so in four consecutive matchups.