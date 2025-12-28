Lawrence completed 23 of 37 passes for 263 yards, no touchdowns and one interception in Sunday's 23-17 win over the Colts. He also rushed eight times for 26 yards and two touchdowns.

Lawrence failed to throw a touchdown pass for the first time since Week 9 and had a streak of five consecutive games with multiple touchdown passes snapped, but he made key plays with his legs to extend Jacksonville's winning streak to seven games. He scored a four-yard rushing touchdown in the second quarter and added a six-yard rushing score in the third to turn a 10-0 deficit into a 14-10 lead. In addition to producing his third multi-touchdown rushing performance of the season, Lawrence picked up a key fourth-and-1 with a three-yard run just after the two-minute warning in the fourth quarter as the Jaguars nursed a late one-possession lead. Jacksonville would clinch the AFC South with a Week 18 win over the Titans or a Houston loss/tie against the Colts.